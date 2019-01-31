Unsettled pattern starts tomorrow

Good morning! Expect sunshine to start your day today, but clouds will build in throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures start off chilly in the 20s and 30s, so you will need to grab that heavier coat out the door. Highs today will warm into the upper 50s. As clouds build, there is a small chance of seeing a light shower or two this evening. Otherwise, we stay dry most of the day. Lows tonight drop in the upper 40s, so not as cold.