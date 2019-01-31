Unsettled pattern starts tomorrow

Good morning! Expect sunshine to start your day today, but clouds will build in throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures start off chilly in the 20s and 30s, so you will need to grab that heavier coat out the door. Highs today will warm into the upper 50s. As clouds build, there is a small chance of seeing a light shower or two this evening. Otherwise, we stay dry most of the day. Lows tonight drop in the upper 40s, so not as cold.
An unsettled pattern will start tomorrow, but we will have mild temperatures. Highs on Friday in the mid 60s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but we can't rule out a shower or two. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for Saturday. Highs stay in the mid 60s. Rain chances diminish Sunday, but the cloudy skies will stick around. Highs near 70. I don't expect either day to be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to next week, highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s to continue the warming trend. Expect partly cloudy skies and the chance of a morning shower. Mostly dry throughout the day. Our next cold front will drop down into the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could be prompted with it. Highs in the low 70s Tuesday and in the low 60s Wednesday.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
