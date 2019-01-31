TODAY: Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge to release the names of priests accused of sexual abuse

BATION ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - Today at noon, Bishop Michael Duca, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Baton Roue, is scheduled to release the list of names of clergy who have been credibly accused of abusing minors.
According to a letter from Duca over the weekend, he says that the decision is difficult, however he is convinced that the facts will help the victims of the abuse.
It is not clear how many names are on that list.
We will keep you updated in our KSLA News 12 app as details develop in this scandal.
