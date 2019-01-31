Texas Catholic dioceses set to release names of clergy ‘credibly accused’ of sex abuse

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The 15 Catholic dioceses of Texas are set to release the names of clergy members “credibly accused" of sexually abusing minors on Thursday.
In October, bishops made the decision to release the names in response to a call for greater accountability and transparency. The list will include credibly accused clergy members from 1950 to 2018. According to the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, each Texas diocese reviewed files of bishops, priests, and deacons in an effort to compile the list.
According to the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, Bishop Joseph Strickland will release a letter on the diocese website on Thursday at 2 p.m.
In August, Strickland told KLTV he was focused on praying for the victims and stopping this kind of evil from harming anyone else, especially those in his own flock.
“We’ve got to keep the victims of this abuse at the forefront," Strickland said. "It’s not about bishops and their titles. It’s not about finances. It’s about children of God, of whatever age, that have been harmed and abused.”
There are more than 8.5 million Catholics and 1,320 Catholic parishes in Texas. The Catholic Diocese of Tyler is responsible for Catholics in 33 East Texas counties. According to their website, the territory is divided into 51 parishes, 18 missions, and three pastoral centers.
