SPD announces Operation Callout, major crime bust across Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Along with state and federal law enforcement agencies, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced the success of a major crime operation.
From Jan. 23-26, authorities performed Operation Callout and made 168 arrests. Eighty-seven of those arrests were felonies.
Here are the statistics of the operation per Chief Raymond: 96 traffic tickets were issued, 54 illegal firearms, $8,500 of counterfeit goods, 48 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 193 grams of crack cocaine, 1372 dosage units of Ecstasy, 3.4 pounds of mdma, 271 dosage units of LSD and a number of drugs in smaller amounts.
“I think this certainly sheds some light on how closely all these agencies work together,” Chief Raymond says.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator congratulated all of the agencies for their work in the operation and commitment to the safety of others.
