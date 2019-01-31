SPD announces Operation Callout, major crime bust across Caddo Parish

Here are the statistics of the operation per Chief Raymond: 96 traffic tickets were issued, 54 illegal firearms, $8,500 of counterfeit goods, 48 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 193 grams of crack cocaine, 1372 dosage units of Ecstasy, 3.4 pounds of mdma, 271 dosage units of LSD and a number of drugs in smaller amounts.