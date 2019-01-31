Sheriff: River Ridge man on meth attempted to stab police chief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Deputies in Washington Parish arrested a River Ridge man accused of walking into two homes and then attempting to stab a police chief.
According to authorities, Joseph Demary, 33, entered the homes in Varnado Monday and told residents someone was trying to kill him.
Deputies say Varnado Police Chief Louis Adams arrived on the scene and Demary tried to stab him.
Washington Parish deputies were eventually able to arrest him.
Deputies say Demary admitted to using crystal meth.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.