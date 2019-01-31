Police: Houma man steals truck, shoots himself after SWAT standoff

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Houma police arrested a man who allegedly stole a truck, pulled a gun on an officer and then was involved in a SWAT standoff before shooting himself.
On Wednesday, shortly before noon, police were called to the 1200 block of Division Ave. about a stolen vehicle.
A 56-year-old man said his nephew, Standard Whitrack, 25, had taken his 2013 Dodge Ram pickup without his permission, police said.
Whitrack came to the man’s residence the prior night looking for somewhere to sleep, but when he got up the next morning Whitrack was gone and his truck was missing.
Shortly before midnight, Houma police were called to the area of Prince Collins St. about a vehicle in the middle of the road. Officers discovered a driver asleep in the truck. The driver was identified as Whitrack and taken into custody.
As officers attempted to take him into custody Whitrack fought with several police officers. Whitrack was subdued but had to be transported to Chabert Medical Center to be treated for injuries.
After being treated for injuries, Whitrack was placed back in the patrol unit to be transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and booked on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Moveable and Resisting Arrest.
While transporting Whitrack to the jail, he told the officer he had a weapon and he was about to kill the officer and himself. The transporting officer turned around and saw Whitrack in the back seat, handcuffed to his rear and was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol, police said.
Several threats were made to the officer, so he stopped the patrol unit immediately, exited and Whitrack fired the weapon, police said.
Whitrack was barricaded in the patrol unit armed with a weapon, so additional resources were contacted. Houma Police were assisted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.
While barricade in the unit, officers negotiated with Whirtrack for several hours which were unsuccessful. At this point Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was deployed. Prior to his apprehension, Whitrack shot himself, police said.
Once removed from the police cruiser, Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene and transported him to a local medical facility where he was conscious and communicating.
Upon his release, Standard Whitrack will face additional charges resulting from the barricade incident.
