Marshall police warn of increase in house burglaries

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - According to the Marshall Police Department, they’ve seen an increase in residential burglaries over the last several months. The reported residential burglaries are city-wide and have happened at various times of the day and night.
Here are some tips to help prevent falling victim to residential burglaries:
- First and foremost, call police to report a crime or any suspicious activity.
- Make your home appear occupied and make it difficult to break-in.
- Do not leave your doors or windows unlocked.
- Keep your garage door closed and locked.
- Don’t advertise what you have inside your home by leaving boxes outside your home.
- Be sure to close your window coverings (blinds, curtains, etc.
- Install motion lights around the outside of your home.
- If you have a home alarm system, use it! Alarm systems are only useful when you remember to active them.
- Never leave keys under doormats, flowerpots, mailboxes or other “secret” hiding places, burglars know where to look for hidden keys.
If you notice anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call 911 immediately and provide the dispatcher with as many details as possible about the person and/or suspicious vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.