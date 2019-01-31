Man accused of masturbating outside of elementary classroom window

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One man has been arrested after a teacher witnessed him performing lewd acts on an elementary school’s property.
Police arrested Marcus Williams, 29, on Wednesday, January 30 after a teacher at Bernard Terrace Elementary School witnessed and photographed him masturbating outside of her window.
Approximately 15 students were in the class at the time, but did not see Williams, according to the arrest report.
Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of obscenity and one count of attempted indecent behavior with juveniles.
