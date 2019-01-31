Major pattern change brings warmer weather back to the ArkLaTex

By Jeff Castle | January 30, 2019 at 8:44 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 8:44 PM

After seeing several cold snaps in the ArkLaTex since the beginning of the year, the weather pattern is about to change giving us an extended stretch of milder weather. For the last few weeks the primary weather pattern has been a big dip in the jet stream over the eastern part of the United States. This has allowed multiple rounds of very cold air to drop down out of Canada and the Arctic bringing below average temperatures to much of the U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains.

Cold pattern the last few week ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Over the next few days the overall weather pattern is going to shift across the country. A dip in the jet stream will develop over the western United States while in the east the jet will migrate back to the north. Warmer temperatures will spread across much of the eastern part of the country as the colder air is forced back to the north closer to the US/Canadian border. At the same time it will turn colder for much of the country west of the Rockies.

Warmer pattern develops through next week ((Source: KSLA News 12))

The trend to see above average temperatures is expected to continue through at least the first week of February.

Above average temperatures favored through first week of February ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Temperatures here in the ArkLaTex will pick up through the weekend and into early next week. Highs will get back into the 60s by Friday and we could see 70s by the start of next week. Overnight lows will also go up significantly during the same stretch bringing an end to the below freezing temperatures of the last few nights.

Temperatures will be back in the 60s and 70s through Monday ((Source: KSLA News 12))

