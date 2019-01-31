Local thrift store says Netflix’s “Tidying Up” has increased donations

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - People across the nation are getting inspired to clean out their homes after watching Netflix’s “Tidying Up.”
Best-selling author Marie Kondo encourages viewers to declutter their homes and get rid of items that don’t bring them joy.
Many thrift stores across the nation say it’s leading to a rise in donations. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Thrift Store agrees.
Director of Development Sarah Ardis says the store normally sees an uptick in donations in January, but says this year is more than usual.
“We typically do with New Year’s Resolutions. We see people cleaning up closets and doing things like that. This year, there has definitely been a rise in that and we can definitely attribute some of that to “Tidying Up,” Ardis said.
Ardis says they are getting new donations every day. People have also mentioned it in the store and on social media.
“We actually have seen people come in talking about wanting to tidy up. We’ve also through our social media pages had people call us for our pickup number because they want to tidy up their house and get rid of those big pieces as well," Ardis said.
She added ultimately the craze is benefiting a worthy cause and they welcome the donations and extra foot traffic.
All proceeds from the thrift store benefit the life recovery program.
To donate to Rescue Mission, drop off items at 901 McNeil Street from 8:30-4:30 Monday through Friday or call the pick number at 318-621-9613
The Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier says their thrift store is also seeing a post-holiday uptick in donations. However, they can’t find a direct correlation between the show and the donations.
