FIRST ALERT: Weekend looks warmer with a little wet weather

This active cold weather pattern weather that brought a blast of cold air into ArkLaTex every few days is finally going to end. Over the last couple of weeks, there is has been persistent dip in the jet stream over the eastern half of the United States. This has allowed for several blasts of Arctic air to move south into the United States since the beginning of the year. By the end of the weekend or early next week, this dip in the jet stream will move west, which will allow warmer weather to build into the eastern half of the United States and the ArkLaTex.