FIRST ALERT: Weekend looks warmer with a little wet weather

After a cold last couple of weeks, many of us are going to develop spring fever by the end of the weekend or early next week.
Warmer weather will really start to build into the ArkLaTex by the end of the work week and through the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Friday and Saturday and near or just above 70 degrees Sunday through early next week. By early next week, temperatures will be about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
This active cold weather pattern weather that brought a blast of cold air into ArkLaTex every few days is finally going to end. Over the last couple of weeks, there is has been persistent dip in the jet stream over the eastern half of the United States. This has allowed for several blasts of Arctic air to move south into the United States since the beginning of the year. By the end of the weekend or early next week, this dip in the jet stream will move west, which will allow warmer weather to build into the eastern half of the United States and the ArkLaTex.
Warmer weather won’t be the only thing to return to the ArkLaTex late this week or this weekend. At least slight rain chances will be in play each day from the end of the work week through early next week. Right now, our best chance of rain over the next 7 days will come on Saturday and towards the middle of next week.
Scattered showers will be possible Thursday night through Friday morning. This could make for a sloppy commute for some Friday morning. However, widespread rain, heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected at this time. Obviously, the roads will be wet and slick where it does rain. Here’s a snapshot of FutureTrack at 8:00 a.m. Friday. Most will just wake up to a heavy dose of cloud coverage, while some will wake up to light rain.
More scattered wet weather will be possible Friday night into Saturday. Here’s a snapshot of FutureTrack at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Rain could impact the Minden Run for St. Jude. Temperatures will warm through the 50s Saturday morning.
Saturday will be the wetter half of the weekend, but it’s be far from a complete washout. Even though a few showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday, most of the area is going to stay dry. Most will not have to worry about dodging rain drops while watching the Super Bowl on KSLA News 12. Temperatures will be in the low 70s before the game and then will slowly drop through the upper 60s during the game. Odds are you won’t need a jacket or your rain gear Sunday afternoon and evening.
Most of the rain that finds the ArkLaTex Friday through Sunday will be on the lighter side. The latest run of FutureTrack shows most places won’t even see a quarter of an inch of rain through Sunday.
A more substantial round of rain will be possible towards the middle of next when our next storm system and cold front arrive. However, the two main weather forecast models are not in good agreement on the timing of this system.
The GFS is much quicker than the EURO with this system. It has it pushing through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday, while the EURO doesn’t have it impacting the ArkLaTex until Thursday of next week.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for rain impacting your weekend. Here are a few ways you can keep up with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.