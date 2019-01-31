First Alert Forecast: Warmer and wetter weather ahead

We won’t see a ton of sunshine or rain this weekend. Scattered wet weather will be possible on Saturday, which could impact the Minden Run for St. Jude. Saturday will be far from a washout, though. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s Saturday morning and highs Saturday afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be the warmer and drier half of the weekend. Even though a few showers can’t be ruled out, most of are going to stay and not have to worry about dodging any raindrops while watching the Super Bowl. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees and overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will only be near 60 degrees.