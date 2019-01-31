First Alert Forecast: Warmer and wetter weather ahead

Good afternoon! Today is going to be out last cool day before warmer weather starts to move into the area. By the end of the weekend, many of us are going to come down with spring-fever! We’re also tracking a little wet weather to wrap up the work weekend and this weekend. Our next major cold front probably won’t arrive until the middle of next week.
The rest of the day is going to be cloudy. Even though it’s not likely, you may have to dodge a few raindrops late this afternoon or evening. A few light rain showers can’t be ruled out, mainly across SE OK and E TX. Temperatures will range from the near 40 degrees north of I-30 to near 60 degrees south of I-20. Plan on keeping a heavy a jacket handy the rest of day. Luckily, temperatures will not tumble this evening or overnight.
Tonight will not be nearly as cold as the last several nights. You'll still need at least a heavy jacket first thing Friday morning, though. Lows will range from near 40 degrees north of I-30 to near 50 degrees south of I-20. Everyone will stay well above freezing tonight. A mostly cloudy sky and a southeast breeze at 5-10 mph will prevent temperatures from tumbling. A few showers will be possible during the overnight.
Scattered showers could slow some of us down first thing Friday morning. The rain will not be widespread or heavy. The roads will be wet and slick where it rains. Not everyone will see rain Friday morning. Most will just wake up to a heavy dose of cloud coverage. The clouds may try to break up a little during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, which is above average for this time of year.
We won’t see a ton of sunshine or rain this weekend. Scattered wet weather will be possible on Saturday, which could impact the Minden Run for St. Jude. Saturday will be far from a washout, though. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s Saturday morning and highs Saturday afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be the warmer and drier half of the weekend. Even though a few showers can’t be ruled out, most of are going to stay and not have to worry about dodging any raindrops while watching the Super Bowl. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees and overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will only be near 60 degrees.
The start of next week will be even warmer. Highs Monday and Tuesday will top 70 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible at times early next week. However, better rain and storm chances will be possible towards the middle of next week as a strong cold front blasts through the area. This cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms and knock our temperatures down. Highs will be in the 60s on Wednesday and then only in the 40s on Thursday.
Have a great night!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
