ETX plant looking for new employees following purchase

BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - The name has changed but the mission is same for a Bowie County aluminum plant — and now leaders are looking for workers to keep the plant going.
The sign now reads Texarkana Aluminum Plant. The site is coming back to life after lying idle for nearly 10 years.
Last November Ta Chen Industry bought the facility from Arconic at a price tag of $350 million.
“Currently, we are working around the clock this is helping us bring our equipment back on line as soon as possible,” said Spokeswoman Amy Bowers for Texarkana Aluminum.
Since the purchase became final newly hired employees have work to get the plant back up and operating.
Plant officials told us restoration work is about 15% complete.
"As we hire employees we have been able to train them and help bring the equipment back on line things will go more quickly as we gain more and more employees and more training is completed," Bowers said.
So far 50 employees have been hired and plant officials say they hope to gradually increase that number to 300 by January of next year.
Bowers said they are looking for production workers, mechanical and electrical engineers and supervisory positions.
“This month we plan on doing some additional hiring we have about 10 production spots we plan on hiring by the end of February and then we will hire some additional employees in march we have about 25 additional employees plan for that time,” Bowers said.
Those interested in applying for these jobs go on line at workintexas.com or visit Texarkana Aluminum’s Facebook page.
