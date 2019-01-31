Deputies: Driver arrested after traffic stop yields nearly 3 lbs. of marijuana, 9 bottles of promethazine

Authorities said these drugs were seized from a vehicle driven by Leonnard Johnson during a traffic stop on Jan. 30, 2019. (Source: West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne | January 31, 2019 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 11:19 AM

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A traffic stop in West Baton Rouge Parish resulted in the driver going to jail on drug charges Wednesday, according to authorities.

Leonnard Johnson (Source: West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Leonnard Johnson, 45, of Baton Rouge, was arrested.

Deputies said Johnson was pulled over for a traffic violation. They added the following were found in the vehicle he was driving:

  • 2.89 pounds of marijuana
  • 9 bottles of unprescribed promethazine
  • 18 THC vape cartridges
  • 5 packs of THC candies
  • Scale
  • Baggies
  • Grinder

Johnson was booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses.

