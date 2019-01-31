Deputies: Driver arrested after traffic stop yields nearly 3 lbs. of marijuana, 9 bottles of promethazine

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A traffic stop in West Baton Rouge Parish resulted in the driver going to jail on drug charges Wednesday, according to authorities.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Leonnard Johnson, 45, of Baton Rouge, was arrested.
Deputies said Johnson was pulled over for a traffic violation. They added the following were found in the vehicle he was driving:
- 2.89 pounds of marijuana
- 9 bottles of unprescribed promethazine
- 18 THC vape cartridges
- 5 packs of THC candies
- Scale
- Baggies
- Grinder
Johnson was booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses.
