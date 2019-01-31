2 dead following Sabine Parish wreck

2 dead following Sabine Parish wreck
(Photo courtesy Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers)
By KSLA Staff | January 30, 2019 at 10:37 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 10:37 PM

SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A man and a woman are dead following a wreck on Wednesday night in Sabine Parish.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Marthaville Road, according to Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers. Two vehicles were involved.

A man at the scene was pronounced dead and woman was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A dog also died in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.