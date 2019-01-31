2 dead following Sabine Parish wreck

SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A man and a woman are dead following a wreck on Wednesday night in Sabine Parish.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Marthaville Road, according to Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers. Two vehicles were involved.
A man at the scene was pronounced dead and woman was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
A dog also died in the wreck.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.