The basics of investing, saving, and your 401(k)

(KSLA) - Most people know that saving for retirement is something you should start doing as early as possible. But actually getting started can be an overwhelming task. You’re faced with a lot of decisions as you set up accounts and it can be difficult to navigate through all of the choices.
Maureen O’Neal is a financial advisor with Cardinaux Wealth Advisors in Shreveport.
KSLA News 12 spoke with O’Neal to get some basic tips about one of the most popular ways to save for retirement: a 401(k).
Q: If someone doesn’t have a 401(k), why should they get one? Will a general savings account work for some people?
A: When we talk about general savings as opposed to a 401(k), they have different purposes. One of the things I tell 401(k) participants is, you don’t ever want to treat your 401(k) like it’s your savings, like it’s your emergency reserve, it is not. In fact, there are penalties and taxes that the IRS imposes on us to prevent us from treating a 401(k) like it’s your reserve savings.
One of the biggest reasons people tend to lean on a 401(k) is because it’s employer provided, and in some cases, there are matching incentives that the employer provides to encourage employees to participate and have a hand in saving for their own retirement.
That’s probably why the 401(k) is one of the most popular vehicles when it comes to saving for retirement, but it’s very different when someone is saving in a savings or investment account for their own personal goals. You don’t want to ever think of a 401(k) as a general savings account, but it is important to have a cash reserve.
In general, folks should absolutely have somewhere they’re saving for an emergency reserve or some sort of cash or liquidity, where they need to get their hands on cash. But, we never want to think of a 401(k) as the right account to serve that need because their very different and shouldn’t be treated as the same.
Q: What are some of the most common types of funds people will find within a 401(k) plan?
A: Most 401(k) plans offer a set and, in some cases, a limited number of investment alternatives you can chose from. It’s by design that you have limited number of those and there are a lot of different types that are popular, target date funds, life-cycle funds and sector-specific funds.
- Target date funds are a set and forget type of option. The objective would be choosing a date somewhere in the area where you will retire. There’ll be more investment risks the further you are from your target date. As you get closer to that target date, the fund will become more conservative. The reason why that’s not always the best fit for everyone is that it doesn’t take in to account the individual’s preferences. It’s truly designed to be a set and forget type of fund. You put the money in there and let it go, because internally the fund is going to do what it needs to do to become more conservative. It doesn’t take into consideration the individual’s risk tolerance or what they want their portfolio to do in periods of market volatility.
- Life-cycle funds – Examples of that would be a growth fund or income fund where you pick an objective. You can have some of the same down sides — that it’s not going to take into account an individual’s specific preference over risk tolerance or what happens when markets are in volatile periods. It’s going to adhere to the strategies of growth or income, taking nothing else into consideration.
- Sector specific funds are individual funds that are in the domestic large cap space, mid cap space, or small cap space. Those are specifically referencing a certain sector. Those funds are designed to give the investor the opportunity to create their own mix. Considering the individual’s tolerance for risk, time horizon and what they feel comfortable with as far as the asset mix. It gives them control on how they build the portfolio themselves. The possible downfall to the sector specific funds is that you have to pay attention, unlike the set and forget like the target date fund. You have to make sure you stay up to date with what’s going on. You have to make sure you monitor your investment allocations because you certainly can have negative effects if you get to much drift.
None of these options are bad, it really depends on the investor specific preference. How hands on they want to be, what they’re trying to accomplish, their specific risk tolerance and their time horizon.
Q: What are some of the most risky and most conservative types of investments?
A: When you talk about investment risk, what we’re actually talking about is how much up and down I’m I willing to accept in the short-term before it becomes too much for me to handle.
When you think about risk tolerance and investment risk, in general when you have more equities you typically see a higher investment risk profile. It’s not all inclusive, there are other assets out there that have risks that contribute to our risk profile. It can be why you select a fund that is approach driven, like a growth fund, income fund or conservative fund. You can sometimes have a better control over the threshold that you have.
Q: When is it a good idea to withdraw from your 401(k)?
A: There is an important rule to keep in mind when it comes to a 401(k) plan.
A 401(k) plan distribution (withdrawal) have taxes and an early withdrawal penalty of 10% associated with it. That is the case for distributions prior to age 59 ½.
There are several provisions that allow you waive the 10% penalty, including, as a first-time, primary resident home buyer and financial hardships, which you would have to provide evidence of.
I wouldn’t discourage someone from leaning on a true hardship withdrawal if that was an immediate need. We recognize that the 401(k) plan can be important for that, so much so that the IRS allows for it in some cases so there are those exceptions.
In general, the 401(k) is not the appropriate place to save for a large purchase like a home and it’s not the place to save for your emergency reserve. It should be a place to allocate dollars we intend to save until we reach at least 59 ½.
A 401(k) plan is an opportunity to prepare for retirement, that’s what we should think about when planning for retirement.
Q: What advice do you have for people who may be intimidated by their 401(k)?
A: I think folks can sometimes be intimidated by the decisions that they must make. The 401(k) plan is an opportunity to save. It’s an opportunity to prepare for retirement. That’s what we should think about when we think about 401(k) plans.
I think it becomes overwhelming when you think about the decisions you must make. You have to decide:
- What I’m I going to allocate?
- Whether that’s a percent or flat dollar amount?
- What I’m I going to invest that in?
- How often I’m I going to review my account?
- How often I’m I going to review my investment policy to make sure it’s still in alignment with what I’m trying to achieve?
- When do I make changes?
I think those are the probably the things that feels most intimidating. That’s why reaching out for help makes sense. I know it’s not always a possibility for every single person. That’s why there are resources out there to help folks make those decisions.
Q: What is the difference between a qualified and non-qualified retirement plan?
A: 401(k) plans are by IRS definition a qualified plan. The plan must adhere to certain IRS guidelines and they all have a beneficiary designation.
Everything we own falls into two buckets, beneficiary designated asset and probate asset. It’s important to know the difference between the two and how that affects you. It’s one of the things we spend a lot time talking to our clients about.
It’s important to make sure that your beneficiary is up to date, everything is always spelled out correctly and that your beneficiary information is accurate at all times.
