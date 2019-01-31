Authorities seize $24 million in counterfeit Super Bowl tickets and merchandise

"When you are buying tickets, you must consider the source. The safest route is always to purchase from an approved source. Many fans believe that if they are not purchasing tickets, for example, from a scalper on the street, that they are safe, that it's okay to buy tickets on a third-party website because the sellers can be tracked and traced. I'm here to tell you that is not always the case. A majority of counterfeit sales happen not on the street, but actually happen through the internet," Bill McSwain U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said.