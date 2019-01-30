15-year-old shot near apartment complex, another teen in custody

By Rae'Ven Jones | January 29, 2019 at 7:58 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 8:04 PM

Bossier City, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teen injured Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 6 o’clock at Northpark Apartments on Montgomery Lane.

Police say a 15-year old is in custody after accidentally shooting another teen in the stomach.

The extent of the injury on the teen shot is unknown at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

No word on if the 15-year-old that’s in police custody will face charges.

We will update this story as we find out more information.

