Woman shot, injured in early morning Shreveport shooting
By Lauren Frederick | January 30, 2019 at 6:01 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 6:12 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman was shot in the arm early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Adrian Street in Shreveport.

According to authorities, shots were fired from outside of the woman’s home and she was hit while sitting inside.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and it has not been determined if this was a random shooting.

