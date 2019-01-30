Woman shot, injured in early morning Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman was shot in the arm early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Adrian Street in Shreveport.
According to authorities, shots were fired from outside of the woman’s home and she was hit while sitting inside.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and it has not been determined if this was a random shooting.
We will bring you more details on our KSLA News 12 app as we learn more information.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.