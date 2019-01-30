Weather or Not: Polar Vortex

Bitterly cold temperatures have overwhelmed the forecast in the United States. It is all due to what is called a Polar Vortex. According to NOAA, this is a phenomenon that was first recorded in 1853. It’s nothing new to weather, so what exactly do we mean by a Polar Vortex?
The Polar Vortex is a large area of low pressure combined with cold air that circulates around the Earth’s poles. This area of low pressure hangs out in the stratosphere, which is just above the troposphere where all our weather happens at the surface. It is ALWAYS present, but significantly weakens during the summer months. The reason why vortex is included in the name is because the large area rotates counter-clockwise. This helps keep it near the poles. We sometimes experience this polar air when the polar vortex expands with the jet stream.
Now remember, the jet stream is a large band of upper level winds around 6 or 7 miles above the surface. When the jet stream becomes weak and creates this wavy pattern it allows pockets of that very cold air to reach the United States. This wavy pattern consists of ridges and troughs. Troughs are associated with low pressure and allow that cold air to push southward. Keep in mind, the actual polar vortex stays at the poles, but in a sense the energy of the Polar Vortex, but not the central low pressure, makes it to the United States.
The rest of the time the polar vortex stays pretty stagnate towards the poles. When the jet stream is fairly strong it keeps the arctic air confined to the poles.
You may have heard of the Polar Vortex when talking about extreme winter systems. To be clear, this is not something that happens at the surface, the area of high winds lies around 30 miles above the Earth. You can forecast it by looking in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This can also happen in other parts of the world, not just the United States.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.