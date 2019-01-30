Weather or Not: Polar Vortex

The Polar Vortex is a large area of low pressure combined with cold air that circulates around the Earth’s poles. This area of low pressure hangs out in the stratosphere, which is just above the troposphere where all our weather happens at the surface. It is ALWAYS present, but significantly weakens during the summer months. The reason why vortex is included in the name is because the large area rotates counter-clockwise. This helps keep it near the poles. We sometimes experience this polar air when the polar vortex expands with the jet stream.