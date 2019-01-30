TxDOT proposes highway through Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - TxDOT is proposing a new $154 million highway to connect Interstate 20 to Highway 80 at SL 390.
This project is designed to become part of US 59 Relief Route and future Interstate Highway 369, part of the Interstate 69 system, according to TxDOT.
The roadway will span six miles.
“Majority of the land is either pasture land or owned by the city,” TxDot Public Information Officer Marcus Sandifer says. “This is one part of the federal government’s plan to create a highway connecting Mexico to Canada.”
Some homeowners are in favor of the plan, saying it will help with the future of growth and traffic needs of Marshall.
“I understand that progress has to happen and knew this was coming,” Landowner Charles Bradshaw said
However, some homeowners say the project will create unwanted noise.
On Thursday, Jan. 31, TxDOT will host an open house for people to voice their concerns and questions on the project.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Civic Center, 2501 East End Blvd. The public is welcome.
