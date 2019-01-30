Tampa Bay columnist says Super Bowl is ‘living a lie’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints fans aren’t the only ones calling out the NFL for the no-call in the NFC Championship game that prompted a lawsuit.
A sports columnist from Tampa Bay, Martin Fennelly, wrote an article titled, “This Super Bowl is Living a Lie.”
“The New Orleans Saints should be in the game. They know it, we know it. Blatant, outrageous pass interference on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman wasn’t called. And that makes this game a joke.”
The Saints went on to lose to the Los Angles Rams in overtime 26-23.
The writer said the NFL remains “tone deaf” on the matter. The only action taken was a $26,000 fine given to Robey-Coleman for the helmet-to-helmet hit on the uncalled pass interference play.
Goodell is expected to answer questions at a Super Bowl LIII press conference on Wednesday.
Fennelley doesn’t blame the referees in his column.
“But this isn’t about people being people. It’s about a system that’s broken. And the NFL just rewarded it by ignoring it, nothing to see here, move along, enjoy the fan zone."
The New England Patriots play the Rams in Atlanta on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.