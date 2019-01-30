Shreveport tests new smartphone water meters

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - City leaders are testing out new Smartphone Meter Readers (SPMR) they hope will solve most of Shreveport’s water billing issues.
The city has faced legal drama previously for water billing issues.
SPMR pings the location of each reading and requires a picture of the dial to close the case and move to the next home. This guarantees that each meter is read and that the reading is accurate.
These smartphone readers instantly upload the data to the cloud, allowing auditors to review it while workers are still in the field. This enables auditors to immediately request a second read if anything looks suspicious.
The city hopes to have everything operating by April.
The meters will cost $33, 396 dollars annually. There is a one-time start-up cost of $9,300 dollars.
“I’m tracking this along with some other technology initiatives we have started under my administration to make sure that we can deliver better services to the citizens of Shreveport,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.
