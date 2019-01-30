NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holding Super Bowl press conference

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The National Football League is gearing up for The Super Bowl, and Commissioner Roger Goodell will be holding his annual press conference leading up to the big game.
Goodell is expected to face tough questions on the no-call.
Head Coach Sean Payton and Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed that they have been in contact with the league. However, the NFL has been silent.
Goodell is also expected to answer questions on the league’s stance on the no call, and why the delay in acknowledging their beliefs.
