LSUPD sends letter to parents after string of crimes on campus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is trying to calm parents' fears after several criminal incidents were reported to the department over the last few days.
LSUPD sent the following letter to parents Tuesday:
Dear LSU Families,
Over the past 48 hours, a few incidents on campus were reported to LSU PD. I want to assure you that LSU PD is investigating each incident thoroughly. We take crime on campus very seriously.
As a father, I understand your concern, and I want you to know that police are utilizing all resources at their disposal to apprehend those responsible for these incidents. These crimes are not acceptable and they take away from the great work your students are doing on our campus each and every day. The university and LSU PD work hard to ensure your students have a safe place to get an education.
Our officers regularly patrol campus 24-7, on foot, in vehicles, and on bicycles. We perform both uniformed and plainclothes patrols, and our detectives are actively investigating these recent incidents. We also work closely with Baton Rouge Police and other law enforcement agencies to investigate and solve crimes. Meanwhile, please encourage your Tigers to remain aware of their surroundings at all times, no matter where they are. Please ask them to report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or using the LSU Shield app.
Here are a few existing safety resources for your Tigers:
Campus Transit Shuttle (5 p.m. to midnight, 7 days a week) 225-578-5555 LSU Police 225-578-3231 Students can sign up to receive emergency text messages Download the free Shield app
At LSU, we are working around the clock to make sure your student is as safe and secure as possible.
Bart Thompson
LSU Chief of Police
Recently, there have been numerous reported crimes on campus, and social media posts have been circulating among students.
A school spokesperson says on Sunday, Jan. 27, it was reported that a female victim was grabbed from behind near the library. The person then immediately fled the scene.
There was also an armed robbery reported Monday, Jan. 28 in one of the campus' parking lots.
LSU is asking anyone who sees anything suspicious on campus to immediately report it to LSUPD.
