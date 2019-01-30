LPB seeks independent short film submissions from LA filmmakers

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Public Broadcasting is looking for entries for short films from filmmakers.
The films submitted will be nominated for inclusion the eight annual PBS Online Film Festival. The festival features stories from filmmakers across the country. Fiction and non fiction entries will be considered.
Filmmakers looking to enter will need to send a link of their film to filmfest@lpb.org. Films are required to be 3-15 minutes in length and have to be submitted by Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
“Each year Louisiana Public Broadcasting looks for the best Louisiana-produced short films for inclusion in the PBS Online Film Festival. This national online film festival showcases some of the best short films in the country. We are very proud of the past Louisiana entries that have been selected for the national festival. Through our ongoing work with local filmmakers, we expect another great slate of submissions this year,” said Jason Viso, Director of Programming & Content at LPB.
