History made as Texarkana students watch justices meet, hear case

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - A group of Southwest Arkansas students got a first hand look today of history in the making in Texarkana.
For the first time ever the two state’s Supreme Courts are hearing cases in a joint appearance. This morning Justices with Arkansas and Texas Supreme Courts met at Arkansas High School in Texarkana to argue a real-life case.
The Texas Justices will hold court Tomorrow at Texarkana Texas High School. The case heard today was Carolyn Lawson VS Simmons Sporting Goods. Lawson is an Arkansas resident who was injured a Louisiana store.
"This is set up just like a regular court room in Little Rock you just have a bigger audience," Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp.
The court will determine if the trial should be handled in Arkansas or Louisiana.
Bringing this historic event to twin cities began two years ago by Texas Justice of Court of Appeals in Texarkana Josh Morris III.
"We are about to kick off the first argument from the Arkansas Supreme Court at Arkansas High School how cool is that for Texarkana," Justice Morris said.
Also on hand for court was retired and former Supreme Court Justice John Stroud of Texarkana.
Meanwhile students attending Wednesday's proceedings gave their verdict on the visit.
“It was like amazing to see the supreme court justices and see how it works,” said Hanna Andrews, a Fouke, Arkansas student.
“I thought it was interesting seeing something like this,” said Subastian Bolin. “I’ve never gotten the opportunity to do something like this before.”
