Freebies and discounts on Game Day food

Burger King: is teaming up with DoorDash for an exclusive Super Bowl LIII promotion. Order at least $10 worth of food from Burger King via DoorDash through Feb. 4, and get free delivery. Plus, enter code MYSTERYBOX when placing your order of more than $10, and get a box delivered to your address that contains an unknown contents, each box has a value of approximately $30. The Mystery Box itself will be shipped via Fedex.