Freebies and discounts on Game Day food

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Super Bowl LIII will be here before we know it and many football fans are trying to decide what they’re going to eat.
We’ve compiled a list of several restaurants and food chains offering free food and discounts related to the Super Bowl.
These are the top deals we’ve found:
FREE FOOD
Buffalo Wild Wings: free snack-sized wings from 4-7 p.m. local time Feb. 18 if the game goes into overtime.
Hardee’s: free sausage biscuit from 7-10 a.m. local time Feb. 8 if an interception is returned for a touchdown during the game.
Little Caesar’s: free two-liter of Pepsi with any online purchase and the code FREE2L1.
Papa John’s: free large two-topping pizza beginning Feb. 4 for rewards members who spend at least $20 now through Sunday.
Wendy's: free Baconator — spend $10 on Wendy's through DoorDash and get a free Baconator and free delivery with the code FREEBACONATOR.
Pizza Hut: Intends to give a year of free pizza and Super Bowl LIV tickets to the first baby born after the kickoff in the upcoming face-off between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. To win, parents with a baby born during the game simply need to post a photo on Twitter of their newest arrival (including exact time of birth) tagging @PizzaHut in the post and using the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion.
OTHER FOOD DEALS
Applebee’s: $14.99 unlimited riblets, tenders and shrimp. Applebee’s is also offering their Tailgate Party Combo at participating locations. Serves eight to 10 for $85 and includes spinach dip, boneless wings, bone-in wings and riblets. Order up to two hours before your party. See details.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: $5 off a gameday pack with this coupon. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is also offering the $99 Party Pack feeds up to 12 adults and includes four pounds of beef brisket and pulled pork, 12 dinner rolls and various sides. Plus, use this coupon code through Feb. 3 to get $5 off a Party Pack.
Domino's: $5.99 mix-and-match deal. Choose two or more items, get each item for $5.99. Items that are part of the deal include a medium two-topping pizza, bread twists, stuffed cheesy bread and eight-piece boneless chicken.
Panda Express: $10 off a Family Feast or $25 off two Family Feasts with the promo code TOUCHDOWN.
Pizza Hut: $7.99 large two-topping pizza, online only; Pizza Hut also has a $5 menu which includes a medium 1-topping pizza, wings, pasta, breadsticks and more.
Sam’s Club: $11.98 Massive Meatball Pizza.
Target: buy three get one free DiGiorno frozen pizzas; Target also has deals on chips and dips. Target is also offering some specials on “Game Day Grub” when you order online and pick your order up at the store. For example, get two 24-packs of Coca Cola for $12 and four Pringles Original Potato Crisps cans for $5 when you place an order with Order Pickup.
Burger King: is teaming up with DoorDash for an exclusive Super Bowl LIII promotion. Order at least $10 worth of food from Burger King via DoorDash through Feb. 4, and get free delivery. Plus, enter code MYSTERYBOX when placing your order of more than $10, and get a box delivered to your address that contains an unknown contents, each box has a value of approximately $30. The Mystery Box itself will be shipped via Fedex.
CiCi’s Pizza: Get this takeout special: three medium one-topping pizzas for $4 each. Carry out only. Minimum purchase of three pizzas. Valid through March 3. No coupon required.
Domino’s: For $19.99, get the Perfect Combo — two medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece Parmesan Bread Bites, eight-piece Cinnamon Twists and two large Coca Colas.
Hooters: Pre-order for the big game and get $5 off orders of $25 and $10 of orders of $53.
Papa John’s: Get the Family Meal Deal for $25. Includes two large or pan Specialty Pizzas, or create your own. Plus, Rewards Members get a free large two-topping pizza with a $20 purchase placed through Feb. 3. Your free pizza will be added to your rewards account on Feb. 4 and will be valid until Feb. 17.
Texas Roadhouse: Participating locations are offering a variety of specials on game day that include many favorites like boneless wings, ribs, sliders and more. Pick-up orders must be placed by Thursday Jan. 31 for game day pickup.
Wendy’s: Through Feb. 4, get a free Baconator when you make a $10 order through DoorDash. Use promo code FREEBACONATOR.
