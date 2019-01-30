Drew Brees awards Hattiesburg veteran Super Bowl tickets

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees awarded a Hattiesburg veteran and lifelong Saints fan with tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Gray will be headed to the Super Bowl with one guest thanks to Brees, USAA and the United Service Organizations. Gray served for 20 years in the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and was deployed to Afghanistan with the 3rd Infantry Division.
Brees met with Gray and his son Jason on Monday at the team facility in New Orleans.
“With the help of USAA and the USO, I’m honored to award Sergeant Gray a trip to the Super Bowl,” Brees said. “As a lifelong Saints fan who has served our country for twenty years, this is simply a small way to say thank you.”
Gray will also be attending the USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge on Saturday in Atlanta.
Gray graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and currently resides in Hattiesburg. He plans to bring his brother with him to Atlanta.
USAA will be coordinating similar efforts with other players around the league.
