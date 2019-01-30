Did Michael Thomas just throw away Super Bowl tickets?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A tweet from a Saints wide-receiver shows what appears to be two tickets to The Super Bowl getting tossed into a trash can.
Michael Thomas tweeted a video of himself throwing away the tickets with the caption “burnt money.”
As to whether or not the tickets were real, Thomas responded to others on Twitter seemingly confirming that they are valid.
“I don’t remember the trash can, and secondly I really don’t care," Thomas said in the tweet.
When another user suggested that the entire city of New Orleans would be dumpster diving, he said that whoever found them should be “grateful.”
According to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the video shows the tickets appear to be face-value priced at $900 each, both in section 304 and row 23 with seat Nos. 7 and 8. According to a Mercedes-Benz Stadium seating chart, those seats are located in the top deck closest to one back corner of an end zone.
The report also says that the league distributes a small number of tickets to the other 29 teams, so it would not be unreasonable for Thomas to have a pair of tickets for the game.
According to StubHub, seats located near that section and row are going for more than $3,200 a piece.
