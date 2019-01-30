Criminal justice professor claims recent shooting uncovers larger issue

The monstrous brutality he’s accused of unleashing over the weekend could be the worst crime he has ever been accused of, but is not his first run-in with authorities. The 21-year-old not only racked up prior drug charges, but according to court records, he may have had a history of violence. At one point, he was accused of throwing his ex-wife out of a window during a drunken rage. The accused killer has confessed to the heinous murders, according to police, but why he did it remains anyone’s guess.