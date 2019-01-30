Blood plasma industry booming, new local center opens

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - We hear all the time that a blood donation is the gift of life. So too, then, are plasma donations.
Plasma is in such high demand because it is as a critical ingredient in many life-saving treatments - from trauma to hemophilia.
In fact, industry figures show 70 percent of the world’s supply of blood-plasma comes from right here in the United States. So when a new center opens people do notice.
And the latest example of this multi-billion dollar global industry is on display with the grand opening of Shreveport’s newest plasma donation center. This one is called CSL Plasma, on West 70th Street in Shreveport.
Plasma is big business. Just ask this center’s director, Marcia Schels. But she told us this is far, far more than simply a business.
“The most important part of it is, we, we one hundred percent want to take care of our donors that come in to donate (a) life-saving product because it can not be replicated in any lab. It can’t be made and is literally from patient to patient.”
Schels gave us a brief tour of their facility on this busy first day inside CSL Plasma Center, culminating in the roughly 45-minute donation process itself; before the plasma is quickly preserved in a freezer set at minus-36 degrees Fahrenheit.
The word rare may be overused. But it is an apt description in the case of plasma.
According to Schels, one example is the use of plasma for one person’s treatment at a hospital, where, on average, thousands of donations of plasma will be used before that patient walks out the door.
“We cannot get it from animals or plants or anywhere else. So the gift of life that people are giving with giving their proteins, the water portion of their blood. It’s not even their blood. It’s the water portion of their blood that regenerates within 24 hours.”
Clients are compensated for their time, typically $30 to $50 a visit, with a maximum of two visits per week.
We met one client shortly after she wrapped-up her visit to CSL Plasma. Catrina Porter of Shreveport told us it’s not all about the money for her.
“You want to be in a nice environment, you know. You don’t wanna, you want to feel like you’re appreciated for what you’re doing. So, they make you feel appreciated.”
Not everyone can donate plasma. Requirements include being in good health, be at least 18 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.
You must also bring valid identification and provide a permanent address.
And you must have had no tattoos or piercings within the last 12 months.
