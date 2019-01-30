Authorities search for suspect for leaving scene of deadly crash

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX (KSLA) - Police officers and deputies in east Texas are searching for a man involved in a deadly crash that took the lives of two people Friday. Police say the crash killed a father and his 5-year-old daughter.
According to a Facebook post from the Hughes Springs Police Department, Jose Salomon, 50, is wanted on charges of fleeing the scene of a crash, failing to give information and failure to render aid which resulted in death.
Police said the crash happened on Highway 11/49 at the Daingerfield State Park. Bobby Morris and his daughter Acelynn were killed in the crash.
If you have any information about Salomon, you are urged to contact your local police department.
