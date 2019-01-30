Arctic blast won’t last long

A cold morning will turn into a cool afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s north of I-30 to the low to mid 50s south of I-20. You'll probably want to keep a heavy jacket handy throughout the day. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, you're not going to need your umbrella today. Rain is not expected today. Temperatures will drop through the 40s this evening. Most places will drop back into the 30s by 9 or 10 p.m. The overnight will be mostly clear and cold. Lows will be near or just below freezing.