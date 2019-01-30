Arctic blast won’t last long

Good morning! It’s another freezing cold morning, literally, so make sure you and your kids are bundled up for before heading to work or school. You might want to give yourself a little extra time out the door because frost is possible in some spots. Other than the cold, there are no major weather problems this morning.
A cold morning will turn into a cool afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s north of I-30 to the low to mid 50s south of I-20. You'll probably want to keep a heavy jacket handy throughout the day. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, you're not going to need your umbrella today. Rain is not expected today. Temperatures will drop through the 40s this evening. Most places will drop back into the 30s by 9 or 10 p.m. The overnight will be mostly clear and cold. Lows will be near or just below freezing.
The rest of the work week will be warmer. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. A few places could even hit 60 degrees. Expect increasing clouds on Thursday. A few showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday. Highs on Friday will be near or just above 60 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s, while highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Despite the warmer weather, this weekend will not feature a ton of sunshine. Expect a mostly cloudy sky on both days. A few showers will be possible over the weekend as well. Right now, Saturday will feature the better chance for rain. Neither day is going to be a washout, though.
The warming trend will continue into next week as well. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near or just above 70 degrees. A cold front will move through midweek. This front will bring in scattered showers and knock our temperatures down. We’ll be in the 50s and 60s to wrap up the work week.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
