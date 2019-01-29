SPD hiring process is under investigation

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The issue of transparency for hiring inside the Shreveport Police Department is taking center stage. That was the issue at the heart of a special civil service board meeting on this Monday morning after the sudden announcement on Friday of Deputy Chief Bill Goodin's retirement.
Multiple sources confirm that word quickly began to leak out that substitute police chief Ben Raymond had made a decision about who to appoint as Goodin’s interim replacement.
Those very same sources told us former Shreveport Police chief finalist Lt. Janice Dailey was about to be transferred to administration.
From there, Dailey was to shadow Goodin for the next month before assuming the interim position.
Dr. Michael Carter, the Shreveport Police Association President also serves as chairman of the Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.
Carter explained why some would see Lt. Dailey’s appointment as controversial.
“Without a certified civil service list, you have the right to pick whoever you deem to be the most competent,” began Carter.
“The question here today is how did you discriminate against 155 potentially other people who are eligible to deem that this one person was the most competent? Was there any type of employment selection process.”
Flanked by her attorney Shreveport Police Lieutenant Colette Kelly called on the civil service board to investigate why there was no job posting, announcement or test for the interim position of deputy chief. Now Dailey’s transfer is on hold.
“The board voted 4-to-3 today to stay her transfer to the administrative staff for the reasons of shadowing the current deputy chief,” added Dr. Carter.
Dr. Carter also said when a written request is made for an investigation in such a case the law requires the board to do so.
“So we are compelled to do an investigation now into the employment selection process for what will be the interim deputy chief.”
Some critics of the current hiring process contend that being appointed to the interim position can give that candidate an unfair advantage for the full-time position.
In fact, many point to the hiring of the previous Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump as a prime example.
Besides Carter, everyone else involved in the case has declined comment, including Lt. Kelly, Lt. Dailey, Chief Raymond, and legal counsel on both sides.
We hope to learn more about the case when the civil service board meets again at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 28.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.