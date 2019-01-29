Sci Port Discovery Center hosts open training on inclusion and diversity

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Sci Port Discovery Center opened its doors to discuss diversity and inclusion with the public.
New Executive Director Diane Clark says this is the first of many steps to diversify and make the center an inclusive experience for all. The training, originally intended for staff only, was made open to the public via Facebook. The center extended the invitation in attempts to open dialogue about the best ways to serve the needs of all within the community.
The event speaker, Roxanne Johnson former CEO of YWCA, touched on her personal experiences with race and racism, specifically while living in Shreveport. Johnson believes that active and peaceful steps can be made towards changing the current state of race relations.
“When we talk about race we have to from a place that doesn’t explode with rage," says Johnson. Her advice was to take time to listen, without anticipating a response or planning a rebuttal.
The inclusion training was made possible by a grant from the Noel Foundation. The center has joined forces with other community partners to facilitate the transporting of underprivileged kids to Sci Port. They also offer discount admission throughout the week
Sci Port partially reopened to the public in July, the second floor will reopen on Friday Feb. 1.
