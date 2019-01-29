REPORTS: Dates set for Barksdale’s 2019 Air Show

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Get ready for a show in the skies.
According to the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council website, the 2019 Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show and Open House is set to take place May 18-19.
The two-day event draws thousands of people here not just regionally, but nationwide.
According to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, the F-35 Demo Team is scheduled to fly in the show.
The public gains free access to the base to tour the military installation, watch the military and aerobatic performances, and engage with both aerobatic performers and military pilots for autographs and hands-on activities.
The show, now occurring every other year, usually features a headlining act, along with other military and aerobatic aircraft and performers.
No word from Barksdale Air Force Base on who the headline act will be or any other specifics regarding this year’s air show.
