REPORTS: Dates set for Barksdale’s 2019 Air Show
Thousands of people along the flightline during BAFB's 2017 Air Show.
By Marie Waxel | January 29, 2019 at 1:59 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 1:59 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Get ready for a show in the skies.

According to the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council website, the 2019 Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show and Open House is set to take place May 18-19.

The two-day event draws thousands of people here not just regionally, but nationwide.

According to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, the F-35 Demo Team is scheduled to fly in the show.

The public gains free access to the base to tour the military installation, watch the military and aerobatic performances, and engage with both aerobatic performers and military pilots for autographs and hands-on activities.

The show, now occurring every other year, usually features a headlining act, along with other military and aerobatic aircraft and performers.

No word from Barksdale Air Force Base on who the headline act will be or any other specifics regarding this year’s air show.

The Blue Angels fly over Barksdale AFB during the 2017 Air Show (Source: KSLA News 12)
