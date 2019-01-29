Report: Bossier City crime down in 2018

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A new report provided by the Bossier City Police Station says the city has seen a drop in crime compared to 2017.
A total of 10,777 crimes were reported to police in 2018. In 2017 the total was 11,472 .
Numbers show that homicides, burglaries, armed robberies, and thefts decreased in 2018.
However, the number of aggravated assault and auto theft cases rose.
These crime statistics are based on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s Part One Crimes categories which represent major crimes.
