One hurt when SUV crashes into Hallsville business

HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after crashing an SUV into a Hallsville business Monday night.
It happened about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 80 and FM 450, according to the Hallsville Police Department. Police said a pickup was turning left to go south onto FM 450 from U.S. 80.
A Chevy SUV hit the truck and then crashed into the Hallsville Hardware store. No one was inside the business at the time.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the pickup was at fault.
