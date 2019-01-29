Officials to release new details in weekend shooting spree that killed 5

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials from two parishes where a 21-year-old has been charged with killing five people Saturday will be holding a news conference to provide new details in the case.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre will hold a press conference at the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association at noon on Tuesday to provide new details in the case of Dakota Theriot, who’s accused of shooting and killing his parents, his girlfriend, her father and her little brother.
WAFB will carry the press conference live in our 9News mobile app, as well as on Facebook and other streaming platforms.
Theriot was arrested in Warsaw, Virginia Sunday and is being held there until Friday, Feb. 1 for his extradition hearing.
