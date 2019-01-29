Man allegedly killed parents and brother over porn money, police said

CHULUOTA, FL (WESH/Hearst/CNN) - Investigators said they believe a man killed his family after an argument over money.
They said 29-year-old Grant Amato sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to a woman through a pornographic website.
The home is a crime scene as investigators build their case.
Investigators had been looking for Grant Amato ever since the bodies of his 61-year-old mom Margaret, his 59-year-old father Chad and his 30-year-old brother Cody were all found shot to death on Friday.
Investigators were called when the normally reliable Cody Amato wasn’t at work.
Court documents said Cody Amato had apparently told his girlfriend once that he was “afraid that Grant Amato would kill everyone.”
With no forced entry at the scene and Grant Amato gone, police started the search.
Grant Amato was arrested at a Lake Mary hotel early Monday, but was reached at a different hotel on Saturday.
He told investigators that Thursday he had a "heated argument with his father" and that he had been "kicked out of the house" but denied the violence.
Investigators learned from other family members that Grant Amato “had stolen approximately $200,000 from the family," using it to continue communicating online through a porn site with a woman in Bulgaria.
The alleged thefts and the online porn landed him at a South Florida facility for sex addiction, and he was given strict rules when he moved back home.
“Right now what I want to do is try to explore the mental health side of this,” said Jeff Dowdy, Grant Amato’s attorney.
Dowdy points out his family claimed Grant Amato was severely depressed last month, and Dowdy said about his client, “There’s just no emotional - emotions to speak of - which raises obvious red flags that there’s something - something’s wrong.”
That attorney also said the investigative report did not mention any scientific evidence that linked Grant Amato to the crime scene.
