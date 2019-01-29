Jefferson ISD to hold community safety meeting

Jefferson ISD to hold community safety meeting
(Source: Jefferson ISD/Facebook)
January 29, 2019

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A meeting will be held for all parents of students in the Jefferson Independent School district on safety.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Jefferson High School Commons.

“This meeting will be an informative meeting about our safety procedures and emergency practices. We will answer questions and learn from each other about how to best protect our students and staff at Jefferson ISD,” according to a Facebook post.

Posted by Jefferson ISD on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

For any further information, call Terence Jimerson (903) 665-2461 ext. 3305.

