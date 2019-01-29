Flu, flu-like symptoms force temporary closure at Jack P. Timmons Elementary School

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Jack P. Timmons Elementary School will be closed Jan. 30-31, due to a large number of families reporting student absences attributed to the flu and flu-like symptoms.
The announcement was made Tuesday evening.
“Our custodial team will spend the next two days undergoing extensive sanitation efforts to combat the spread of germs," said spokesperson Mary Wood. “It is of vital importance families do not allow students to return to school until they have been fever free for at minimum 24 hours. We also encourage parents to take this opportunity to clean all students’ personal items such as backpacks, jackets and lunchboxes."
District officials are working with families to address illnesses as they arise.
The campus is set to reopen Friday, Feb. 1.
