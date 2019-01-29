FIRST ALERT: Much colder day ahead

Good morning! The threat of rain/snow has come to end for the ArkLaTex early this morning. The really cold air was not able to catch up to the rain before it moved out of the area, so most of the area didn’t see any frozen precipitation. Most of the roads were able to dry out, so the refreezing of the rain water from yesterday will likely not be a concern either. The main weather headline this morning is the cold air. Temperatures are near or below freezing across most of the area. A gusty north wind is also putting wind chills in the teens and 20s. Make sure to bundle up this morning. You are probably going to need more than just your winter coat.