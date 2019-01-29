FIRST ALERT: Much colder day ahead

(KSLA) — The threat of rain/snow has come to end for the ArkLaTex early this morning.
The really cold air was not able to catch up to the rain before it moved out of the area, so most of the area didn’t see any frozen precipitation. Most of the roads were able to dry out, so the refreezing of the rain water from yesterday will likely not be a concern either.
The main weather headline this morning is the cold air. Temperatures are near or below freezing across most of the area. A gusty north wind is also putting wind chills in the teens and 20s.
Make sure to bundle up this morning. You are probably going to need more than just your winter coat.
Today is going to be a sunny, chilly day. Despite a ton of sunshine, highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. Luckily, the wind will start to settle down late this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will start to tumble as soon as the sun goes down and will drop through the 30s evening.
Most places will drop below freezing tonight. Lows will be near 30 degrees. Increasing clouds may prevent temperatures from dropping like a rock, though.
The rest of the work week will be warmer, but probably not warm. Highs on Wednesday will be near or just above 50 degrees. By Thursday, we'll be in the mid to upper 50s. On Friday, most places will top 60 degrees.
A few showers will be possible towards the end of the work week and through the upcoming weekend.
Right now, it looks like any rain that develops late this week or this weekend will be on the lighter side of things.
This weekend will be mild. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. By early next week, some places could top 70 degrees.
