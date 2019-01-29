FIRST ALERT: Coming pattern change favors warmer weather

It was back in the deep freeze today for the ArkLaTex, but a pattern change is coming by the end of the week that will favor warmer weather by the weekend. Temperatures will likely be back in the 60s by Friday with 70s possible by early next week. The warmer pattern also brings rain chances with it, although no major weather systems are expected through at least the beginning of next week.
Tonight will be cold again with a few clouds passing through. Temperatures will dip below freezing into the upper 20s by morning. A light frost is possible. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with temperatures bouncing back into the low 50s. Thursday looks a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There’s a slim shower chance. A few showers are also possible Friday with afternoon highs in the low 60s.
We’ll continue to gradually warm through the weekend. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s Saturday and could approach 70 on Sunday. Some weak weather disturbances passing through may kick off a few showers over the weekend, but at this time widespread or heavy rain is not expected.
The warmth continues into early next week with highs in the 70s by Monday and Tuesday. Showers and a few storms continue in the forecast, but like the weekend no significant precipitation is expected at this time. A cold front moving through around midweek will cool temperatures back down into the 50s and 60s for the second half of the work week.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
