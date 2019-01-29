Family pet killed in overnight house fire

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A family of four lost their pet dog to a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.
SFD said firefighters responded to a home in the 700 block of Navaho Trail at 1:11 Tuesday morning. Firefighters said the family was out of the home by the time they arrived.
Approximately five minutes after receiving the call, firefighters found the burning home. A woman outside said she fell asleep while cooking when a smoke alarm woke her. She and her three children escaped the home.
However a dog was found dead in the home once the fire was put out.
One firefighter suffered a minor burn and was taken to the hospital.
22 firefighters brought the fire under control in 14 minutes, according to SFD.
The home suffered major smoke and fire damage.
