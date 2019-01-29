Excessive screen time can lead to poorer development later in childhood, study says

(CBC/CNN) - All the screen time some toddlers get may not be so good for them in the long run.
A new study found that children spending a lot of time staring at screens when they are two and three could lead to poor development when they are between three and five.
The study warns that kids could run into problems with communication, motor skills, problem solving, and social skills.
Experts at the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend parents limit their preschool aged children to just one hour a day of high-quality programming.
The study was published Monday in the Journal Jama Pediatrics.
A 2017 report by common sense media found that children eight years of age and younger spend more than two hours a day on average with screen media.
And the US National Library of Medicine found that most children of all ages spend between five and seven hours a day in front of a screen.
