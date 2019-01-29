Best Super Bowl TV Deals for 2019

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Super Bowl LIII is just around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to plan how you’re going to watch the big game and save money along the way.
The Super Bowl will bring one of the biggest TV audiences of the year. With that in mind, some retailers have slashed their prices.
To make it easier for you, we’ve tracked down some of the best Pre-Super Bowl TV deals.
Smaller TVs
55- to 60-Inch TVs
- 55-Inch Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV, $299.99 at Best Buy
- 55-Inch TCL Roku Smart TV, $450 at Amazon
- 55-Inch Vizio 4K Smart TV, $640 at Sam’s Club
65-Inch TVs
70-Inch and Larger TVs
Super Bowl LIII will air on KSLA News 12. The pregame show, begins at 5:00 p.m. and the kickoff time is at 5:30 p.m.
If you happen to purchase a Smart TV for the Super Bowl, or a device like Amazon Fire or Roku, be sure to download our KSLA channel.
