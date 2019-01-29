Best Super Bowl TV Deals for 2019

The Super Bowl will bring one of the biggest TV audiences of the year. With that in mind, some retailers have slashed their prices. (Pixabay)
By Jennifer Duckworth | January 29, 2019 at 5:01 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 5:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Super Bowl LIII is just around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to plan how you’re going to watch the big game and save money along the way.

The Super Bowl will bring one of the biggest TV audiences of the year. With that in mind, some retailers have slashed their prices.

To make it easier for you, we’ve tracked down some of the best Pre-Super Bowl TV deals.

Smaller TVs

  • 49-Inch Toshiba Fire TV Smart TV, $280 at Amazon
  • 50-Inch Vizio 4K Smart TV, $298 at Walmart
  • 50-Inch Samsung 4K Smart TV, $327.99 at Walmart

55- to 60-Inch TVs

  • 55-Inch Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV, $299.99 at Best Buy
  • 55-Inch TCL Roku Smart TV, $450 at Amazon
  • 55-Inch Vizio 4K Smart TV, $640 at Sam’s Club

65-Inch TVs

  • 65-Inch RCA 4K Smart LED TV, $470 at Walmart
  • 65-Inch LG 4K Smart TV, $600 at Best Buy
  • 65-Inch TCL 4K Roku Smart TV, $630 at Amazon

70-Inch and Larger TVs

  • 70-Inch LG 4K Smart TV, $800 at Best Buy
  • 75-Inch Sceptre 4K TV, $900 at Walmart
  • 82-Inch Samsung 4K Smart TV, $2,598 at Amazon 

Super Bowl LIII will air on KSLA News 12. The pregame show, begins at 5:00 p.m. and the kickoff time is at 5:30 p.m.

If you happen to purchase a Smart TV for the Super Bowl, or a device like Amazon Fire or Roku, be sure to download our KSLA channel.

