Shreveport King Classic “Battle of the Bands" is back

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Local organizations, small businesses and legendary radio host Marvin “Jabber Jaws” Williams have teamed up to bring back The Shreveport King Classic.
This popular family event is back and will feature a Battle of the Bands and talent showcase. Held on Saturday Feb. 2nd, the same day as the 32nd Annual African American Parade, The Shreveport King Classic will be take place in the Southern University gymnasium. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and the show will begin at 4 p.m.
“I am honored to bring back such a much needed event,” said Jabber Jaws, Owner of Lil J’s Music and More and organizer of The King Classic. “We have to invest into our future, which is our youth. We have to get them off the streets and in to positive activities and environments."
The event aims to address the crime and violence plaguing Shreveport with positivity for the youth of the city. The Shreveport King Classic will not just provide entertainment but also education. There will be on site HIV testing, as well as voter education and registration.
The talent showcase will have performances by Huntington, Woodlawn, BTW Green Oaks, SUSLA Jaguar Band, Beat the Streets Drumline, Black Ice Dance Team, The Bossier City Kappa League, Westwood Elementary Performing Arts, AHL Modeling and more.
“We expect so much from our young people, as we should, yet we give them very little opportunities to tap into and or showcase their talents. As the old adage says, " An Idol mind is the devil’s territory, ” said Dorian Ford, Founder of Giving Education Your All and the community organizer of this event.
